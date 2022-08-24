Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Adecco Group in a research report issued on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Adecco Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adecco Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. Adecco Group has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

