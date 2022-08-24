Samsonite International S.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Samsonite International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Samsonite International’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Samsonite International’s FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Samsonite International Price Performance

Shares of SMSEY stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.44. Samsonite International has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $12.71.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.