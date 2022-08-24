KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.
KT Price Performance
KT opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. KT has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in KT by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KT by 461.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 629,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KT by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,961,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 664,582 shares during the last quarter.
About KT
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KT (KT)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.