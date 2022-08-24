KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get KT alerts:

KT Price Performance

KT opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. KT has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts expect that KT will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in KT by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KT by 461.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 629,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KT by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,961,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 664,582 shares during the last quarter.

About KT

(Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.