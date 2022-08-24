StockNews.com Downgrades GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to Buy

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $13.30 on Monday. GeoPark has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.36 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 398.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,300 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,586 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 748,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 567,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 109,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 527,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 91,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

