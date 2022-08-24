Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
FUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.
Cedar Fair Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:FUN opened at $43.90 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.