Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

FUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FUN opened at $43.90 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,742,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,513,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,363,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

