Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $77.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.