CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

CRMD stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $160.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.20.

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 48.87% and a negative net margin of 25,202.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

