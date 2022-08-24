Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.
Infosys Stock Performance
Infosys stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. Infosys has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $26.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96.
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
