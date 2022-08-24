Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. Infosys has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $26.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

