Atlantic Securities Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $40.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Atlantic Securities to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

