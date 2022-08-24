Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Price Performance

Advaxis stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 million, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Further Reading

