Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT Raised to $15.50 at Citigroup

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup to $15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

SBRA has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

