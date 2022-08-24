Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Lowered to $10.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $10.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $979.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

