Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $49.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

TPR stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,577 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $82,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

