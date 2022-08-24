Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.77% from the stock’s current price.

TPR has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after buying an additional 1,531,329 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,237,000 after buying an additional 1,492,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after buying an additional 920,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after buying an additional 576,936 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.