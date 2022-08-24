Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) PT Lowered to $2.50

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 400.10% from the stock’s current price.

Sintx Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SINT opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. Sintx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of Sintx Technologies worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.