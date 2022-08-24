Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $237.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 217,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,406,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

