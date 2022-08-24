Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $508.05, but opened at $551.00. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $555.16, with a volume of 48,677 shares traded.

The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $728.00 to $733.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,229 shares of company stock valued at $417,317,266. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 475 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.09, a P/E/G ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

