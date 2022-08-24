Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $76.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.77, but opened at $63.90. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coupa Software shares last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 6,061 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Coupa Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Coupa Software by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,400,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

