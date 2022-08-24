Vipshop Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,120 call options on the company. This is an increase of 115% compared to the typical volume of 1,450 call options.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after buying an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589,357 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth $26,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.48. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.42.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.22. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Stories

