Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $117.00. The stock had previously closed at $96.33, but opened at $98.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $95.21, with a volume of 13,440 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,025.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,717 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $2.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.