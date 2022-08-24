Globalstar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,520 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 73% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,769 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 4.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 12.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 83,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Globalstar by 27.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Globalstar by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.04. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.78.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

