Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Momentive Global Put Options (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 15,006 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 114% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,014 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Momentive Global

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $143,672.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,031.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $143,672.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,354 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,031.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $62,215.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,162.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,880 shares of company stock worth $452,511. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 339.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 23.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Momentive Global Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.