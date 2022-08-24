Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 76% compared to the typical volume of 1,946 call options.
Target Hospitality Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.58.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
