Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 76% compared to the typical volume of 1,946 call options.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.58.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,119,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 215,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

