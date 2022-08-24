Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$68.00 to C$67.00. The company traded as low as $31.47 and last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 33700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 402,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.2 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

