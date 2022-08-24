Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.94, but opened at $27.45. Confluent shares last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 16,398 shares changing hands.
Specifically, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,015,534.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,179 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Cowen raised their target price on Confluent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after buying an additional 3,003,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1,727.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
