Agenus Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,804 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 122% compared to the average volume of 1,711 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Agenus Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.21. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agenus by 30.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,402,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after buying an additional 767,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,955,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,171,000 after acquiring an additional 305,949 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,436,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,325 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Stories

