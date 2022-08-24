Traders Purchase Large Volume of StoneCo Call Options (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 19,548 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 179% compared to the average daily volume of 6,995 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNE. Susquehanna dropped their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on StoneCo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of STNE opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in StoneCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

