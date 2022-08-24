Annaly Capital Management Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 17,600 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 51% compared to the average volume of 11,621 put options.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,728,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 238,390 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 346,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

