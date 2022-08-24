Annaly Capital Management Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 17,600 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 51% compared to the average volume of 11,621 put options.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,728,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 238,390 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 346,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

