BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Price Target Cut to $6.00

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 298.19% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.51 on Monday. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BioLineRx by 25.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

