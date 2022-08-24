Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC)

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,723 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 97% compared to the typical volume of 875 put options.

Cohn Robbins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRHC opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Cohn Robbins has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohn Robbins

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cohn Robbins

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

