Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.60. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 7,225 shares.

Specifically, Director Marc Elia bought 584,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,163.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,248,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,726,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Adagio Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.