Clover Health Investments Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 73,171 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 203% compared to the average volume of 24,132 call options.

CLOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 65,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLOV opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.99.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

