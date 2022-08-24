Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.39, but opened at $34.30. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Range Resources shares last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 17,045 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,981 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 97,716 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 246,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 76,315 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 60,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,972,018 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after buying an additional 157,085 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

