Nikola Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 98,249 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical volume of 72,673 put options.
Nikola Price Performance
NASDAQ NKLA opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. Nikola has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $15.56.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on NKLA. Wedbush reduced their target price on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikola (NKLA)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.