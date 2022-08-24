Nikola Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 98,249 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical volume of 72,673 put options.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. Nikola has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nikola in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 30.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 106.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKLA. Wedbush reduced their target price on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

