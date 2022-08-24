Foot Locker Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,244 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average daily volume of 7,184 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE FL opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,434 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,622 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 104,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

