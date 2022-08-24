EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.70, but opened at $49.03. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. EQT shares last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 24,610 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $157,875,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,505,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

