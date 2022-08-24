Southwestern Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 28,436 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical volume of 18,895 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The business’s revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.