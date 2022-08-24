Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $100.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 60,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,138,004 shares.The stock last traded at $21.31 and had previously closed at $19.06.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,401,993 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,401,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Enovix by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,680,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 2.73.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

