Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $125.00 at Bank of America

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.62.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

AMAT opened at $101.93 on Friday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.53.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

