Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antares Pharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Antares Pharma by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 22.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

