Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $140.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $101.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average is $113.53. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

