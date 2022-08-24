Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT Raised to $17.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALHC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.05. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,581,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $42,239.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 716,422 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,228.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,674,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,894,457 shares of company stock worth $45,914,309. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

