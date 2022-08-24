StockNews.com Downgrades Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Hold

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,993. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.