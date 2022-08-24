JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$200.00” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $200.00 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.18.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $167.23 on Monday. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

