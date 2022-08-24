ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €7.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €7.90 ($8.06) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €10.75 ($10.97) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 12th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €7.82 ($7.98) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.38. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a 52 week high of €17.03 ($17.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

