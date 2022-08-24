Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($71.43) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($80.61) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Scout24 Stock Down 0.1 %

G24 stock opened at €57.12 ($58.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.08. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a twelve month high of €73.08 ($74.57).

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

