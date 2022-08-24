Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 135 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.76) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).

LON VOD opened at GBX 117.38 ($1.42) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £32.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1,956.33. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

