Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.60). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.94) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ APLS opened at $66.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.72) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,647,000 after purchasing an additional 310,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after purchasing an additional 439,974 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,363,680.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,680.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,789 shares of company stock valued at $9,134,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.