Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €19.00 by Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €19.00 ($19.39) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($14.18) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Price Performance

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €12.28 ($12.53) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.33. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($20.55).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.