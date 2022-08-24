Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €74.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €74.00 ($75.51) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €66.00 ($67.35) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($132.30). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €63.28.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

